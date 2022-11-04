These Black Friday iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad deals with O2 can't be beat

The Black Friday deals are already coming in thick and fast and right now O2 is offering a range of deals on Apple gear including the iPhone 13.

Whether you're looking to treat yourself to a new iPhone or need to get your kid something better than the family beater iPhone SE, now is the time to act — and there are even deals to be had on Apple Watch and iPad, too.

Discount iPhones

The pick of the deals available today is probably the 128GB iPhone 13, with O2 offering you the chance to save big when taking out a contract on the Unlimited tariff. Do that and trade in your old iPhone and you'll save up to £180.

That means that you'll get six months free airtime and at least 100GB of data per month and pay from £39.82 per month when trading that old iPhone in. You can get your mitts on that deal right here (opens in new tab) and right now.

New iPad alert

O2 is also offering you the chance to get your hands on a new iPad this Black Friday, all while connecting it to the company's network for always-on internet connectivity.

This Black Friday you can pick up a 64GB 9th-gen iPad for just £13.94 per month. That's O2's lowest-ever price and you'll get 1GB of data into the bargain. O2 will also throw in up to six months of access to Apple TV Plus shows for good measure.

Want to save even more money? Take advantage of O2 Recycle and trade in your old tablet to save up to £5.75 per month, too. Make sure to get your order in (opens in new tab) now before that price ends on December 7.

Apple Watch Series 8 upgrade time

Treating yourself to a new Apple Watch Series 8 this Black Friday? O2 is offering the best Apple Watch for most people for £11 per month for the first six months, then £16 per month after that. You'll also get up to four months of Apple Fitness Plus included in that deal.

But wait, there's somehow even more money to be saved. Trade in your old Apple Watch and you could get up to £123 back, too. This deal runs until December 7 so place your order now (opens in new tab) if a new Apple Watch is on your Black Friday wishlist.

