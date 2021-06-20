Normally, the Beats Solo Pro headphones go for about $300, but for Prime Day, you can find them at Walmart for just $149, which is an impressive 50% off.

If you want to listen to Apple Music with Dolby Atmos and high quality lossless audio, then you'll want to pick up one of the best noise-canceling headphones for the best experience. A lot of the good headphones can be pricey, but if you're looking for a good deal, then you just can't pass up on a good Beats Solo Pro deal. Since Apple bought Beats several years ago, Beats headphones have the Apple H1 chip inside for easy pairing. Not to mention, they come in several different colors and are stylish looking to boot.

Beats Solo Pro headphones come with Apple's H1 chip, so you get seamless connectivity with Apple devices. It also has great sound quality with ANC, colorful options, and long-lasting battery.

Those who are looking for a great pair of wireless headphones with active noise cancelation (ANC), nice sound quality, and come in a variety of colorscan't top t he Beats Solo Pro. These are relatively inexpensive when compared to Apple's own very expensive AirPods Max , and they sound pretty good and look great.

Since Beats are under the Apple brand, the Beats Solo Pro have the H1 chip. This allows the Beats Solo Pro to seamlessly connect to your Apple devices in the same way that AirPods can. And the H1 chip lets you switch between your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV without skipping a beat. It's like AirPods, but with Beats branding.

In terms of sound quality, they sound amazing, as we stated in our original Beats Solo Pro review. If you didn't like Beats before because they were too heavy on bass, fret not! This problem has been solved with Apple thanks to the new EQ changes. But you should note that it won't work well in the higher end range of audio balance, so it's kind of a trade-off.

Beats Solo Pro also has great active noise cancelation (ANC). It has a system that measures outside sound and sends an opposite patterned waveform to basically cancel it out. When ANC is on, it will cut out most audio sound from your surroundings, but not all. If ANC isn't needed, you can turn it off too.

Battery life on the Beats Solo Pro is nice too. You can get about 22 hours of listening time with ANC on, or 40 without. The headphones turn off automatically once you fold them down to store away, which is a totally nice touch. Sometimes you just forget — this mechanism makes sure no battery is wasted.

If you were looking for a pair of great wireless noise canceling headphones this Prime Day, then you can't miss out on this Beats Solo Pro deal. It's one of the best Prime Day AirPods deals that we've seen (even though they're Beats), and it goes excellently with all of your Apple devices. For more savings, make sure to check out the other Prime Day deals we've found for you so far.