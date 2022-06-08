What you need to know
- Apple TV+ project Artemis is on the lookout for a new director.
- Jason Bateman is off the project over creative differences, according to a report.
- The unconfirmed $100 million project will star Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans.
Apple TV+ has lost a director for its super-secretive Artemis project, according to a new report. The movie, which is thought to be set against the space race, will still star The Avengers pair Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans but Ozark star Jason Bateman is out of the director's chair.
Little is known about the Apple TV+ project other than it will be procured by Johannsson while the screenplay comes from Rose Gilroy. It's thought to have cost Apple TV+ around $100 million to nail the project, but with Jason Bateman leaving over "creative differences" it's now looking for someone else to run things.
Deadline has the scoop.
We're hearing from sources that Bateman and These Pictures amicably and mutually have chosen to part ways on the pic due to creative differences. I'm told that both sides respect the other's work and will continue to hunt for the right project to collaborate on down the road.
Bateman finds himself at a loose end haver completing the final season of Netflix hit Ozark, while Apple TV+ will forge ahead on what is already sounding like a must-watch even with so little known.
We do know that you'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch the movie, although a short theatrical release isn't completely out of the question. Those who are already paying for Apple Music should also check out the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
If you want to enjoy Artemis in style once it does land, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
