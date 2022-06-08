Apple TV+ has lost a director for its super-secretive Artemis project, according to a new report. The movie, which is thought to be set against the space race, will still star The Avengers pair Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans but Ozark star Jason Bateman is out of the director's chair.

Little is known about the Apple TV+ project other than it will be procured by Johannsson while the screenplay comes from Rose Gilroy. It's thought to have cost Apple TV+ around $100 million to nail the project, but with Jason Bateman leaving over "creative differences" it's now looking for someone else to run things.

Deadline has the scoop.

We're hearing from sources that Bateman and These Pictures amicably and mutually have chosen to part ways on the pic due to creative differences. I'm told that both sides respect the other's work and will continue to hunt for the right project to collaborate on down the road.

Bateman finds himself at a loose end haver completing the final season of Netflix hit Ozark, while Apple TV+ will forge ahead on what is already sounding like a must-watch even with so little known.

