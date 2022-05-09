Apple TV+ has reportedly signed two new stars to appear alongside Spider-Man himself. Tom Holland was already part of the upcoming anthology series The Crowded Room and now Jason Isaacs and Lior Raz are also part of the project.

According to a report by Deadline, the pair will join others that are already signed up for the new Apple TV+ show; Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Christopher Abbot, and Emma Laird.

Tom Holland will play the lead role of Danny Sullivan, a character based on Billy Milligan — the subject of a Daniel Keys biography called The Minds of Billy Milligan. The 10-part first season is partly based on the life of Milligan, "the first person acquitted of a crime because of multiple-personality disorder, now known as dissociative identity disorder."

Deadline has the details on who the new cast members will play.

Isaacs plays Jack Lamb, a friend of Danny's biological father and Yitzhak's employer. Raz portrays Yitzhak, Danny's landlord, who becomes an important figure in his life.

There is currently no release window for The Crowded Room but this already has the makings of being another Apple TV+ show that you won't want to miss. You'll need a subscription to watch, of course, while the Apple One subscription bundle might be the best bet for people who already pay for services like Apple Music and Apple Arcade.

If you want to enjoy The Crowded Room in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.