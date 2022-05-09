What you need to know
- Jason Isaacs and Lior Raz have reportedly signed on for the upcoming Apple TV+ show The Crowded Room.
- The new show will also star Tom Holland among others.
Apple TV+ has reportedly signed two new stars to appear alongside Spider-Man himself. Tom Holland was already part of the upcoming anthology series The Crowded Room and now Jason Isaacs and Lior Raz are also part of the project.
According to a report by Deadline, the pair will join others that are already signed up for the new Apple TV+ show; Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Christopher Abbot, and Emma Laird.
Tom Holland will play the lead role of Danny Sullivan, a character based on Billy Milligan — the subject of a Daniel Keys biography called The Minds of Billy Milligan. The 10-part first season is partly based on the life of Milligan, "the first person acquitted of a crime because of multiple-personality disorder, now known as dissociative identity disorder."
Deadline has the details on who the new cast members will play.
Isaacs plays Jack Lamb, a friend of Danny's biological father and Yitzhak's employer.
Raz portrays Yitzhak, Danny's landlord, who becomes an important figure in his life.
There is currently no release window for The Crowded Room but this already has the makings of being another Apple TV+ show that you won't want to miss. You'll need a subscription to watch, of course, while the Apple One subscription bundle might be the best bet for people who already pay for services like Apple Music and Apple Arcade.
If you want to enjoy The Crowded Room in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 mouse is small but packs a mighty punch
In need of a new travel mouse? If one of your requirements is plenty of configurable buttons to press, then you should consider the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 wireless mouse.
ReadKit 3 becomes a universal app, adds more services, and more
Some people are talking about the resurgence of RSS but the truth is that it never went away. ReadKit has long been one of the best ways to read RSS feeds and now it's better than ever with a big version 3.0 update that adds a ton of features and changes to the mix.
AirPods Pro and AirPods Max refreshes, new colors rumored for fall 2022
Apple's highest-end audio equipment could be getting a refresh before the end of the year with new colors also potentially in the works.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.