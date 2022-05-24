What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has reportedly signed another star for the upcoming comedy Mrs. American Pie.
- Josh Lucas is said to have signed to play a key role in the new show.
- Lucas will play opposite Kristen Wiig.
Apple TV+ has reportedly added another cast member to the upcoming series Mrs. American Pie. Josh Lucas is set to star opposite Kristen Wiig in the comedy series that will be executive produced by Laura Dern.
Deadline reports that Lucas will play Douglas, the husband of Maxine — the character that will be played by Wiig.
Written by Sylvia and directed by Taylor, Mrs. American Pie is set during the powderkeg era of the early 1970s and follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) and her attempt to secure her seat at America's most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have nots, the series asks the same questions that baffle us today: Who gets a seat at the table, how do you get a seat at the table, and what will you sacrifice to get there?
Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, and Ricky Martin have so far been reportedly signed up for the new Apple TV+ comedy, although no confirmation of when the show will arrive on our screens ahs yet been given. It's likely to be a way out, but with so many Apple TV+ shows available today, we can wait.
We do know that you will of course need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch the new show once it does premiere, but at just $4.99 per month, it's a great value. Shows like For All Mankind and Severance are just two examples of what you can look forward to. Those with Apple Music and Apple Arcade should also consider the Apple One subscription bundle — you could even save some money!
If you want to enjoy Mrs. American Pie in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
