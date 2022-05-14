Dominique Fishback, star of Apple TV+ show The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, has been talking about the potential fear of working opposite superstar Samuel L. Jackson. Or to be more accurate, the lack of it.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey is an Apple TV+ show starring Jackson as the lead character with Fishback alongside. And while there was the potential for her to be overawed by the prospect of working with one of the biggest names in the business, Fishback told Variety that wasn't the case at all. And it's all thanks to her character.

Dominique Fishback holds her own opposite Samuel L. Jackson in Apple TV+'s "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey," and she says that was inspired by the strength of the character. "I wasn't really nervous because Robyn is not nervous of Ptolemy," she tells Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast. "She's not intimidated by him. So therefore, I'm not gonna do that because I'm representing this character."

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey is based on Walter Mosley's book and reportedly took Jackson 12 years to make. He wanted to avoid it being a 2-hour movie, with Apple TV+ giving him the go-ahead to create a six-episode show instead.