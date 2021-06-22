The Apple iPad has become the go-to for tablet buyers around the world, and Apple now offers iPad models of various sizes and with varying features to suit all needs and budgets.
If you want to get your hands on an iPad, iPad Air, or iPad Pro but don't want to pay full price for it, there are regular Apple deals to be found at popular retailers. Some of them offer discounts, while others offer gift cards or accessories with your purchase to sweeten the deal. With Prime Day fast approaching, we're expexcting to see some of the best iPad deals yet.
Whether you're looking for the cheapest Prime Day iPad price or want the best iPad Pro deal you can find, you don't have to look much further than right here. We track iPad pricing, deals, and discounts from the moment they become available and have seen them drop as low as $249 for the entry-level model during big sales, while $729 is the best we've seen on the new iPad Pro so far.
Today's best iPad deals
- iPad (2020) - $299 (Was $329)
- iPad Air (2020) - $520 (Was $599)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) - $749 (Was $799)
We've rounded up the best iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro, and iPad mini deals that you can find around the web below. Be sure to check out the list and give one of them a try today!
Best Prime Day Apple iPad Deals
Apple's entry-level iPad is the most affordable, especially with Prime Day iPad deals, and will meet most users' day-to-day needs. It just got upgraded for 2020 with a new A12 Bionic processor making it an even better value that will last you a long time. Other than that processor bump, it's basically the same as the 2019 model with a 10.2-inch screen meaning there's plenty of room for web browsing, email, and more. While it isn't as well-suited to powerful photo or video-editing tasks like its Pro counterparts, it's still a solid device and is much cheaper. It also supports the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories.
iPad (10.2-inch, 2020) | $299 at Amazon
The best price on Apple's base-spec iPad is found at Amazon where you can get it for $299 — a $30 discount. You'll get the gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display, the A12 Bionic chip, 8MP rear camera, 1.2MP front camera, a 10-hour battery life, and more. Price matched at Walmart.
iPad (10.2-inch, 2020) | $395 at Amazon
You can also save on larger capacity models of the new 8th-gen iPad. The 128GB model is $35 off at Amazon and Walmart right now, for example.
Best Prime Day Apple iPad Air Deals
Apple only recently announced a 2020 update to its iPad Air line including the most substantial changes to the product since it debuted. Gone is the chin-and-forehead-style design and home button of old in favor of an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display much more akin to the Pro models. It's also got a new squared-off chassis with new color options and a larger screen at 10.9 inches. Inside, it's got Apple's A14 Bionic chip so is a super powerful upgrade. Though the device is pretty recent, there are some great Prime Day iPad deals to be found on it.
If you need a slightly larger display and don't want to spend big bucks on the iPad Pro line, the iPad Air may well be the sweet-spot for you — especially if you can score a deal on one.
Apple iPad Air (2020) | $649 at Amazon
If you want a 256GB iPad Air, it's currently $100 off at Amazon which drops it down to just $649. The discount applies to the all colorways except green, which is $79 off.
Best Prime Day Apple iPad Pro Deals
Available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, Apple's 2021 iPad Pro is a workhorse device capable of replacing your computer full-time. It now runs on Apple's M1 chip, the same one from the latest Mac models, and has flagship features like pro-grade cameras, LiDAR, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G, up to 2TB of storage space, and even a gorgeous mini-LED display on the 12.9-inch model.
The devices are the current top-of-the-line iPad and are full-on laptop replacements for many people these days, especially when you combine it with something like a keyboard case. Since the 2021 model is so new, deals are few and far between though we may see some Prime Day iPad deals in the next couple of weeks. That being said, the 2020 iPad Pro is still a very capable device and can be snagged at a steep discount right now.
iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2020) | $929 at Adorama
You can score the base-spec 12.9-inch iPad Pro model at a $70 discount at Adorama while supplies last. Walmart also has a decent price if Adorama is out of stock.
iPad Pro (11-inch, 2020) | $699 at B&H
The more compact iPad Pro is also heavily discounted, dropping as low as $699 at B&H. That's a $100 discount and one of its biggest price drops ever. Other configurations are discounted at Best Buy and Adorama.
iPad Pro (11-inch, 2021) | From $749 at Walmart
Even though the iPad Pro 2021 just came out, you can get the base model 11-inch at a discount! You can pick up the 128GB model in Space Gray at a $50 discount while supplies last.
Best Prime Day Apple iPad mini Deals
Apple's iPad mini got a significant update at the same time as the latest iPad Air. Now at the 5th-generation, the iPad mini retains its 7.9-inch display and ultra-portable form factor while gaining True Tone, Apple Pencil support, and powerful A12 Bionic chipset.
iPad mini (64GB, Wi-Fi only, 2019) | $384 at Amazon
The iPad mini has been selling like hotcakes at Amazon. It is currently saying that it will be in stock soon, so if you buy it now, you'll secure one at this low price.
iPad mini (256GB, Wi-Fi only, 2019) | $489 at Adorama
Despite having been on the market since early 2019, the iPad mini has seen relatively few discounts. Right now, the best price on it is $489 for the 256GB model at Adorama, which is $60 off its retail price. Matched at Walmart.
Prime Day iPad Price Tracking
Here's a breakdown of current iPad deals and prices.
|Model
|Regular Price
|Best Price
|Current Price
|iPad (10.2-inch, 2020)
|$329
|$279.99
|$299 at Amazon
|iPad Air (10.9-inch, 2020)
|$599
|$539.99
|$520 at Amazon
|iPad Pro (11-inch, 2020)
|$799
|$649.97
|$699 at B&H
|iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2020)
|$999
|$897
|$929 at Amazon
|iPad Pro (11-inch, 2021)
|$799
|$749
|$749 at Walmart
|iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2021)
|$1,099
|$1,099
|$1,099 at Amazon
|iPad mini (7.9-inch, 2019)
|$399
|$329.99
|$489 for 256GB at Adorama
When it comes to iPad pricing, the best time to buy is around major shopping events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Amazon Prime Day. These events are when retailers are competing for shoppers' dollars, particularly ahead of the gift-giving season, so you're more likely to save big, though other events throughout the year spark some savings too. That being said, Apple tech tends to hold its value extremely well, so don't expect to save hundreds of bucks regardless of when you choose to buy.
It's also worth keeping your eyes peeled for when Apple releases new iPad models. The previous-gen devices don't stick around for too long, but in the days and weeks just after a new product launch, they tend to get steeply discounted so that the retailer can clear out its inventory.
If you don't need something brand new, refurbished units are the way to go. When purchased from a reputable seller like Apple or Best Buy, you can save a good amount and get hardware that looks and performs like new.
iPad vs. iPad Air vs iPad Pro vs iPad mini: Which should you buy on Prime Day?
There's no one correct answer for every prospective iPad buyer and, given the breadth of Apple's iPad options now, there's pretty much an iPad model at every $50 increment from $300 to $1,300. Part of which iPad is right for you will come down to price, and the other part will come down to specs, though there are some key differences that may sway you one way or the other.
If value is your main driver, then the entry-level iPad from 2020 should be your go-to. Recently updated, it's plenty powerful by today's standards with its A12 Bionic chip and its 10.2-inch display is the perfect size for those wanting to balance portability with screen real estate. For day-to-day usage like email, web browsing, and content consumption, it's pretty much spot on. It also supports the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil now, meaning you can even turn it into a productivity device for a lot of tasks, too.
The iPad Air got the biggest upgrade in 2020 with a new edge-to-edge design and 10.9-inch display, making it more akin to the iPad Pro line. It's also running the most powerful A14 Bionic chipset and now supports the second-gen Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. It's also the most colorful iPad to date with green and blue color options. Those upgrades came at a cost, though, as it now starts at $599, up from the $499 price tag that the previous model started at. That being said, it's a very powerful device and costs less than the current 11-inch iPad Pro, so if you don't need Face ID, the additional LiDAR camera setup, or higher storage configurations, you could save some money with the new Air.
Apple's iPad Pro is the top-of-the-line group of devices in the iPad lineup. Apple went edge-to-edge with the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models in 2018 and the 2020 model built on those form factors with an improved A12Z Bionic chip, AR-focused camera and LiDAR sensor setup, and studio-quality mics. In 2021, Apple added its M1 chip to the iPad Pro, added 5G, Thunderbolt, and up to 2TB of storage, and also moved to a mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display in the 12.9-inch model for the most advanced iPad to date.
These devices are Apple's most powerful, outranking many laptops in terms of performance, but they are also Apple's most expensive. If you're out to replace your computer and want something that can handle high-end tasks like 4K video editing and Photoshop, or want to future-proof yourself with your next iPad purchase, the iPad Pro is the way to go.
On the smaller end, many Apple observers thought Apple was just about done with the iPad mini form factor until the 5th-gen device was released in 2019. It had sat untouched since 2015 until that last update. The 2019 model was a huge spec bump and also added Apple Pencil support, though the price may put off some, considering you can get the larger 10.2-inch iPad for considerably less. However, if you want the most-portable iPad, the mini cannot be beaten on that front. It makes for a great reading device and is powerful enough to help you get some work done in a pinch.
