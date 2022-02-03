Last fall, Apple unveiled the first update to its super popular AirPods Pro since 2019. The new version now features a MagSafe-enabled case making for a much more pleasant charging experience for those using Apple's MagSafe charger.

If you missed out on Black Friday sales on the latest AirPods Pro, Woot is giving you one more chance to save on a set with $69 off their regular price. This is the biggest price cut the wireless earbuds have seen so far this year, but you only have until the end of the day or until sold out to snag a set.

Apart from the case, the new AirPods Pro are identical to the previous generation with active noise cancellation and transparency mode. ANC allows you to block out any ambient and background sounds around you and focus on your music, podcast, audiobook, or whatever else is playing in your ears, while the transparency mode lets you filter outside noises back in when you need to.

All-time low AirPods Pro pricing

AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case | $69 off Apple only recently updated its AirPods Pro to include a MagSafe-enabled case and you can already save close to $70 on a set. This is the lowest price of the year so far and the best discount since Black Friday sales. $179.99 at Woot

Unlike the AirPods 2 or new AirPods 3, the AirPods Pro feature an in-ear design for a snug fit. You'll receive three sizes of soft, silicone tips to help get the right comfort level and there's even an adaptive EQ that tunes your music to the shape of your ear automatically.

AirPods Pro are also water resistant, making them a great choice as gym headphones or for wearing while running.

The Apple-designed H1 chip inside the AirPods Pro makes pairing a one-tap process for Apple device owners who can also enjoy auto-switching between devices. Hands-free "Hey Siri" is available and you'll get some neat touch controls on the AirPods stems.

This is one of the best AirPods deals we've seen in 2022 and offers a great chance to make a saving. Remember to use your Amazon Prime account for free shipping, too.