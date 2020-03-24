With all this extra time at home that self-isolation and working from home has granted you, it's time to upgrade your photo editing game. In a timely deal, the Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 software is down to $59.99 at Amazon today. This deal is part of Amazon's deals of the day which means it's a temporary price that will expire tonight. The software normally sells for around $100 at Amazon and other retailers like Best Buy and B&H. Today's drop matches a low set during Black Friday sales so it's a good chance to snag a saving if you missed out late last year. The deal applies to the physical disc version of the software, as well as Mac and PC downloads.

Photoshop Elements acts as a comprehensive photo editor, and it includes interactive step-by-step guided edits. You don't have to be a photo expert or someone with much knowledge of editing at all to use this program. That's sort of the point, actually. It walks you through what you need to know and gives you the tools you need to do the basics like fixing red-eye and removing backgrounds and things like that.

It has both automated and in-depth workspaces so you can let the program work for you until you've learned what you need to know. Switch between Quick Edit, Guided Edit, and Expert Edit. You can do so seamlessly so you can get help when you need it and work on your own when you don't. Quick Edit does some stuff automatically for you, Guided Edit gives you some interactive step-by-step guides you can use, and Expert Edit lets you do stuff manually.

Some of the other things you can do with this editor include adding textures and frames, correcting images by whitening teeth, opening closed eyes, and more. You can add watercolor or sketching effects. Create calendars and greeting cards and collages with your photos. The 2020 version of the software adds new features like skin smoothing, automatic photo colorization, and more. It even uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve the experience.

