Learn the story behind 'Beyond the Shore,' one of the songs from 'CODA'

What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has released a behind-the-scenes look at "Beyond the Shore," one of the songs from "CODA."
- The award-winning film is streaming now on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+ has released a behind-the-scenes look at one of the songs from its award-winning drama film "CODA."
Marlee Matlin, one of the stars of the film, posted the video on Twitter earlier today. The video goes behind the scenes and talks about the message behind "Beyond the Shore," one of the many songs from the film. You can check out the video below:
Check out this beautiful video that takes a look at the message behind the #CODAfilm original song "Beyond The Shore."
The film, which started streaming on Apple TV+ in August of 2021, tells the story of Ruby, the "sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults."
Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family's struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school's choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the film, you check it out below:
'CODA' is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the film in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best Apple TV in 2021 or our review of the latest generation of the Apple TV 4K.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
