Today's Nintendo Direct offered a sneak peak at some of the of Nintendo's upcoming 2021 releases . One of the biggest surprises of the presentation was the reveal of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, a remastered version of the Wii title.

The announcement comes just as the Legend of Zelda series gears up to celebrate its 35th anniversary. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword was one of the Wii's best selling games when it released in 2011. Fans praised the story, characters, and artsyle, while many were divided on the games use of motion controls. This isn't the first time The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword has been re-released, as it was ported to the Wii U eShop in 2016. This HD re-release will updated visuals, as well as many other quality of life features. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword will release on Nintendo Switch on July 16th.