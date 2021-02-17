Zelda Skyward Sword HeroSource: Nintendo

What you need to know

  • The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is a remastered version of the 2011 Wii game of the same name.
  • The game was the first in the series to make use of motion controls for percise swordplay.
  • Remembered for its watercolor artstyle and unique setting, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD promises many new features when it releases on the Nintendo Switch on July 16th.

Today's Nintendo Direct offered a sneak peak at some of the of Nintendo's upcoming 2021 releases. One of the biggest surprises of the presentation was the reveal of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, a remastered version of the Wii title.

Check out the trailer:

The announcement comes just as the Legend of Zelda series gears up to celebrate its 35th anniversary. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword was one of the Wii's best selling games when it released in 2011. Fans praised the story, characters, and artsyle, while many were divided on the games use of motion controls. This isn't the first time The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword has been re-released, as it was ported to the Wii U eShop in 2016. This HD re-release will updated visuals, as well as many other quality of life features. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword will release on Nintendo Switch on July 16th.

Game money

Eshop Nintendo Card

$20 Nintendo eShop Gift Card

Fill your wallet with plenty of rupees

There are thousands of great Switch titles available on the Nintendo Switch. Buy this gift card for yourself or gift it to another so they can play their favorite titles.

Get More Switch

Nintendo Switch

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.