What you need to know
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is a remastered version of the 2011 Wii game of the same name.
- The game was the first in the series to make use of motion controls for percise swordplay.
- Remembered for its watercolor artstyle and unique setting, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD promises many new features when it releases on the Nintendo Switch on July 16th.
Today's Nintendo Direct offered a sneak peak at some of the of Nintendo's upcoming 2021 releases. One of the biggest surprises of the presentation was the reveal of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, a remastered version of the Wii title.
Check out the trailer:
The announcement comes just as the Legend of Zelda series gears up to celebrate its 35th anniversary. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword was one of the Wii's best selling games when it released in 2011. Fans praised the story, characters, and artsyle, while many were divided on the games use of motion controls. This isn't the first time The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword has been re-released, as it was ported to the Wii U eShop in 2016. This HD re-release will updated visuals, as well as many other quality of life features. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword will release on Nintendo Switch on July 16th.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Use TaoTronics Ring Light for pro-level selfies, Zooming, and streaming
After testing the TaoTronics Ring Light for ourselves, we've determined it lives up to its ridiculous 4.9-star, 1000 review rating on Amazon. It's almost a necessity for anyone who wants to look great on camera while trapped indoors.
Marcus Rashford graces 'Time' magazine with stunning cover shot on iPhone
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has appeared on the cover of 'Time' magazine for March in a stunning 'Shot on iPhone' cover.
Congress begins discussions 'to crack down on Big Tech'
A report says Congressional Democrats have begun discussions on ways to "crack down on Big Tech", including the spread of disinformation and the abuse of market power.
You'll need a treasure full of rupees to buy these Zelda games
The Legend of Zelda series has been around for 35 years, and in that time, millions of copies have been sold, including some rare variants. Here are some of the rarest and most expensive Zelda games we've found.