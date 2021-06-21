While we're excited to be seeing some stellar Prime Day AirPods deals today, Apple's other headphone brand is also offering some significant savings right now. For those that need a slightly different fit or prefer the Beats sound, the sporty Powerbeats Pro are well worth a look — especially at today's discount.
Over at Amazon, you can snag a set for as little as $144.99. That's $105 off their retail price and around $55 off what they've been selling for in recent months. It's the lowest price we've seen on them to date and you'll see the full discount during checkout.
We rated the Powerbeats Pro very highly in our review, giving them 4.5 out of 5 stars. The Powerbeats Pro feature the same Apple H1 wireless chip that enables the smart features in Apple's AirPods line. That means you'll get the same one-tap pairing, auto device switching, and hands-free "Hey Siri" commands. You can also use them over regular Bluetooth with Windows PCs, Android phones, and more.
What really sets the Powerbeats Pro apart from AirPods is the emphasis on sports. Not only do the Powerbeats Pro feature an ear hook design for added comfort and stability while working out, but they are also IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance meaning they can withstand your toughest gym sessions. Plus, both buds have physical media controls so you can adjust things like volume and play/pause on the fly.
This deal only applies to the black and ivory versions, though you can snag some others at $169.95 if you prefer a more colorful hue.
