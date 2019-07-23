LG tonight announced that it'll start pushing an update to its 2019 line of televisions that will enable Apple's AirPlay 2 and HomeKit capabilities. The firmware is coming to this year's OLED, NanoCell and UHD TVs that have the ThinQ AI on board.

The addition of AirPlay 2 will allow owners to easily send content — video, audio, pictures and whatever else is supported — from their iPhones, iPads and Macs to supported televisions. Previously, you'd have to have an Apple TV box connected to your TV to do that sort of thing.

Adding HomeKit essentially turns the TV into a giant portal for Siri, as well as the plethora of HomeKit-enabled devices. And instead of needing a separate piece of hardware (again, we're looking at you, Apple TV), you'll be able to do everything through your LG TV's remote control.

Along with LG, Samsung and Vizio (which is currently beta-testing its new firmware) have committed to adding HomeKit and AirPlay 2,