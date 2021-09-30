One unique new feature that the iPhone 12 lineup brought with it last year is MagSafe. By including magnets inside the iPhone, a whole new world of snap-on accessories was enabled with one such category being MagSafe portable batteries.

Apple wasn't first on the scene with its own magnetic battery pack, but it did launch the official MagSafe Battery Pack earlier this year which works great with iPhone 12 devices as well as the newly-released iPhone 13 lineup. AT&T is offering the first-ever discount on it today with $15 off.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack | $15 off If you need a little extra power to get you through the day, simply snap on Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack for a few extra hours. This 15% discount is its biggest price cut yet. $84.15 at AT&T

The MagSafe Battery Pack has a capacity of 1,460mAh which is small when compared to Anker's version, though it offers some features a third-party device cannot.

When connected via MagSafe, the Battery Pack will charge your phone at 5W, like alternative products do, but if you hook it up to a Lightning cable then it transforms into a 15W fast wireless charger. Plug the Lightning cable into your iPhone instead and you'll unlock reverse wireless charging as your phone charges up the Battery Pack.

Being an official Apple device, you also get some neat iOS integrations. The MagSafe Battery Pack will show up in the Batteries widget alongside your other Apple tech so you always know its current charge and there's a cool animation when you connect it to your phone.

Thanks to MagSafe, Apple has been able to move away from battery cases. Since the MagSafe Battery Pack isn't designed to fit one particular iPhone model over another, you can keep it as you upgrade your devices. Though it works as a standard 5W Qi charger for other devices, it is designed primarily for iPhone models that feature MagSafe, of course, but we expect future iPhone models will continue to incorporate MagSafe.

AT&T's Apple accessory sale is slated to last for a few weeks, though the products available could change. You don't have to be an AT&T subscriber to make a purchase there.