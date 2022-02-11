What you need to know
- Pretzel and the Puppies star Mark Duplass has been reading a book to a group of puppies.
- Pretzel is the book that the new Apple TV+ show is based on.
- Pretzel and the Puppies is now available to stream on Apple TV+.
You can now listen as Pretzel and the Puppies star Mark Duplass reads Pretzel, the story that the new Apple TV+ show is based on.
Available to watch on Apple TV+ from today, the new kids' show is based on the original book Pretzel by Margret Rey. In this new promotional video, Duplass reads the book to a group of adorable puppies.
When your dad is the "world's longest dachshund," it puts a whole new twist on growing up — literally! Meet Pretzel and the puppies, a modern and unique dog family who are always sniffing out ways to "make their bark" on their hometown of Muttgomery and make it a better place for their four-legged friends and neighbors.
Another Apple TV+ show aimed at kids and families, Pretzel and the Puppies is available as an eight-episode run on Apple TV+ right now and also stars Nasim Pedrad, Milo Stein, and Alex Jayne Go.
Apple TV+ is a $4.99 per month subscription service that is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle alongside Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and more. If you're already paying for one or more Apple service you could even save money by opting for Apple One.
If you want to enjoy Pretzel and the Puppies in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's 3 reasons why I'll miss the notch if Apple gets rid of it
Since its inception, the iPhone notch has been the subject of much discussion. But as the end of the notch era seems to be in sight, I can't help but realize there are reasons I will actually miss the damn thing.
Xiaomi chief sets sights on Apple in China
Xiaomi founder and chief executive Lei Jun says the company wants to benchmark against Apple in terms of products and experience and become China's number one high-end brand in the next three years.
This stunning foldable iPhone concept is the best you've ever seen
Apple has long been rumored to have plans to launch a foldable iPhone and it'll have a winner if it's anything like this new iPhone Air concept.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.