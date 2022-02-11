What you need to know Pretzel and the Puppies star Mark Duplass has been reading a book to a group of puppies.

You can now listen as Pretzel and the Puppies star Mark Duplass reads Pretzel, the story that the new Apple TV+ show is based on. Available to watch on Apple TV+ from today, the new kids' show is based on the original book Pretzel by Margret Rey. In this new promotional video, Duplass reads the book to a group of adorable puppies.

When your dad is the "world's longest dachshund," it puts a whole new twist on growing up — literally! Meet Pretzel and the puppies, a modern and unique dog family who are always sniffing out ways to "make their bark" on their hometown of Muttgomery and make it a better place for their four-legged friends and neighbors. Another Apple TV+ show aimed at kids and families, Pretzel and the Puppies is available as an eight-episode run on Apple TV+ right now and also stars Nasim Pedrad, Milo Stein, and Alex Jayne Go.

Apple TV+ is a $4.99 per month subscription service that is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle alongside Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and more. If you're already paying for one or more Apple service you could even save money by opting for Apple One. If you want to enjoy Pretzel and the Puppies in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.