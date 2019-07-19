Over the next few months, Lyft said users of its app will be able to access real-time public transportation information in New York City. The move marks another twist in the ride-hailing industry's fraught relationship with New York, which is both home to the world's most heavily used public transportation network and the site of a history of legal tussles between the companies and city officials.

The app update shows users the locations of nearby subway and bus stations, as well as docks for Citi Bike, theNew York bike-share program operated by Lyft. The features are part of a bid to keep users engaged on the platform, rather than navigating away to a different app for subway or bike information. It's a calculated bet that more info won't tempt too many people to take the train instead of calling a Lyft.