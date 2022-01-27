Storyteller M. Night Shyamalan is well aware that TV shows don't always get to have a proper ending and for someone who is famous for his twists and turns, that was always going to be a concern. For that reason, he's relieved that Servant has been picked up for a fourth season.

The Apple TV+ show has proven popular among fans and critics alike and will end after that fourth season airs. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Shyamalan noted that he was relieved that he will get the chance to end the story that has proven so captivating.

It's a big relief and I'm super happy. There's a fear with this format that you won't get to finish telling the story, so it's a lovely thing.

Servant is unlike anything else currently available to stream on Apple TV+ which is perhaps one reason it's fared so well. In a world where Ted Lasso has taken the world by storm, *Servant offers something altogether different.