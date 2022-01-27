What you need to know
- M. Night Shyamalan has been discussing Servant in a new interview.
- Shyamalan is relieved that he got to finish Servant in a world where TV shows don't always get an ending.
- Servant has been renewed for a fourth season.
Storyteller M. Night Shyamalan is well aware that TV shows don't always get to have a proper ending and for someone who is famous for his twists and turns, that was always going to be a concern. For that reason, he's relieved that Servant has been picked up for a fourth season.
The Apple TV+ show has proven popular among fans and critics alike and will end after that fourth season airs. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Shyamalan noted that he was relieved that he will get the chance to end the story that has proven so captivating.
It's a big relief and I'm super happy. There's a fear with this format that you won't get to finish telling the story, so it's a lovely thing.
Servant is unlike anything else currently available to stream on Apple TV+ which is perhaps one reason it's fared so well. In a world where Ted Lasso has taken the world by storm, *Servant offers something altogether different.
From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.
The first three seasons are streaming on Apple TV+ right now. Available for a $4.99 per month subscription fee and available as part of Apple One, Apple TV+ is among the best value propositions in streaming today.
If you want to enjoy Servant in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Report: Apple is working on allowing iPhones to accept card payments
Apple is reportedly testing a feature that will allow people to make payments to each other using cards and iPhones.
Apple TV+ is hosting a Twitter watch party for 'The Afterparty' on Jan 28
Apple TV+ is going to hold a Twitter premiere and watch party for its new show 'The Afterparty' on Friday, January 28.
Review: A portable monitor with limited brightness but great clarity
Portable monitors are the perfect travel companions since they give you an extra screen to work with. Here's how Lepow's 15.4-inch display stacks up.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.