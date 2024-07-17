I use the Mac mini for all my work and this is the best accessory you can buy for Apple's miniature powerhouse — pick one up right now with 20% off

When I reviewed the Satechi Stand & Hub earlier this year I said it was "my favorite accessory for Mac mini and an essential purchase for any tiny Mac desktop owner." Now it's available for $79, a 20% saving compared to its usual $100 price tag.

The hub looks like something designed by Apple in California and it adds all of the ports you need for your Mac mini as well as a slot for an NVME or SATA SSD. Considering you can pick up an M2 Mac mini for $479 during the Prime Day sale, why not add the best Mac mini accessory to your shopping basket too?

Grab the best Mac mini accessory for $79 today!

Satechi Stand & Hub for Mac mini | $99 $79 at Amazon The best Mac mini accessory on the market is 20% off for Prime Day. Why not pick one up alongside the $479 M2 Mac Mini deal?

I absolutely love the Satechi Stand & Hub for Mac mini because it sits under the Mac I use every day without adding any bulk. The aluminum design matches perfectly with my Mac and it looks gorgeous on my desk.

Not only does Satechi's Mac mini hub look awesome but it also performs really well with 10GBps USB-C and USB-A ports to transfer data in a speedy manner. I couldn't live without the Satechi Stand & Hub, so if you've just bought an M2 Mac mini or already own one I urge you to try this accessory too.