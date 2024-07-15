Is this the best time ever to buy a MacBook? Air and Pro both hit all-time low prices for Prime Day sales
Whether you’re after Air, Pro, 13-inch, 14-inch or 16-inch, Prime Day MacBook offers are on fire.
You expect to pay a premium penny for Apple’s MacBook Pro and MacBook Air computers — they’re the best of the best, and usually have price tags to match. But the 2024 Prime Day sales are proving a fantastic time for picking up one of Apple’s laptops at a discount.
Whether you’re after a Pro, an Air, a 13-inch, 14-inch or 16-inch device, we’re seeing the lowest ever prices right across Apple’s MacBook range.
Each powered by Apple’s homegrown silicon, we’re not talking about the regularly-discounted M1 devices. And we’re not just talking about M2 laptops either. We’re aso talking about the current top-tier M3 range, still the cream of the crop while we await the M4 MacBook arrival. (Remember, it’s just the 2024 iPad Pro rocking the M4 at present).
Here’s our top picks for what’s on offer right now — and be sure to check out our Best Prime Day Mac and MacBook deals round up for offers not just on the laptops, but Mac accessories too.
MacBook Air M3 13-inch| $1,099 $898 at Amazon
Just in time for Prime Day, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air has once again hit its lowest-ever price, dropping down to $898. That's $200 off the usual RRP $1,099. That chip will be ready to go for Apple Intelligence when it launches on Mac later this year.
Price checker: $1,099 at Apple | $1,099 at Best Buy | $1,099 at B&H Photo
MacBook Air M2 13-inch| $999 $799 at Amazon
This might be the best deal of the bunch, putting the M2 13-inch MacBook Air under the $800 mark for the first time. It's just the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, but that's a great entry-level MacBook at a superb price.
Price checker: $999 at Apple | $999 at Best Buy | $829 at B&H Photo
MacBook Air M3 15-inch| $1,299 $1,099 at Amazon
Need a bigger screen? Save $200 on Apple's larger 15-inch M3 MacBook Air. Again, it's the entry-level model, equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It's all about the extra screen real estate here though.
Price checker: $1,299 at Apple | $1,199 at Best Buy | $1,299 at B&H Photo
MacBook Pro M3 Pro 14-inch| $1,999 $1,699 at Amazon
Want to go Pro? Knock a giant $300 off the M3 Pro version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, giving you plenty of power for multitasking, gaming, and processor-intensive tasks like video and photo editing. This one will be great for Apple Intelligence too when it lands later this year.
Price checker: $1,999 at Apple | $1,999 at Best Buy | $1,699 at B&H Photo
MacBook Pro M3 Pro 16-inch| $2,499 $1,999 at Amazon
If you want the biggest screen possible on a MacBook, this is a top deal on the 16-inch top-tier range. Save $500 on this huge M3 Pro MacBook Pro, the perfect device for intensive photo and video editing, now a hefty 20% off.
Price checker: $2,499 at Apple | $2,499 at Best Buy | $2,199 at B&H Photo
Today's best Apple deals
Looking for something a little different? Here's a taste of the other great Apple devices on sale right now.
