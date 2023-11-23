Get an M2 MacBook Air for less this Black Friday

The Apple Silicon transition is in the rearview mirror, and one of the biggest beneficiaries has been the MacBook Air. While the M1 version underwhelmed with its classic (read: old) design, the M2 saw a huge facelift - and the introduction of a new 15-inch version, too.

We awarded the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air a 5-star rating in our review, and a year on, there's still little we'd change - except the price. Thankfully, B&H Photo feel the same way, and Apple's most portable laptop has seen a price cut of another $170 off of the MSRP - bringing it down to just $929.

Where to find the best MacBook Air Black Friday deals

The latest MacBook Air models are an almost impossible combination of power and portability, with Apple's own M2 processor zooming through tasks like me after my morning coffee - but with none of the drawbacks. You'll still get more power from a MacBook Pro, but in doing so you lose a lot of the portability of the Air, which still offers fantastic battery life.

MacBook Air M2 from $929

The MacBook Air is now so capable I almost feel a bit silly for owning a MacBook Pro when I use a fraction of its power - I said as much earlier this year when the 15-inch version was revealed.

Even a few years into the Apple Silicon switchover, it feels a little like witchcraft that so much power and potential can be squeezed into such a small form factor. The MacBook Air is a great-looking machine, too, but perhaps the biggest boon for Intel or even M1 users is that Apple finally (FINALLY) upgraded the webcam to 1080p.