- Apple TV+ has celebrated the world premiere of They Call Me Magic with a big red carpet event.
- They Call Me Magic tells the story of former basketball star Magic Johnson.
- The Apple TV+ docuseries arrives on our screens on April 22.
Apple TV+ has celebrated the world premiere of the upcoming docuseries They Call Me Magic, a show that will make its debut on-screen on May 22.
The Apple TV+ event saw Magic Johnson and a raft of stars take to the red carpet including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwyane Wade, and more.
Attendees at the red carpet premiere included Earvin "Magic" Johnson, contributors Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Samuel L. Jackson ("The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey"), Dwyane Wade, Paul Westhead, Stephen A. Smith, as well as special guests including Stevie Wonder, Patricia Arquette ("Severance"), Rosanna Arquette, Courtney B. Vance, Don Cheadle (director/executive producer, "The Big Cigar"), Gabrielle Union ("Truth Be Told"), Tina Knowles-Lawson, and more, alongside Magic's wife Cookie and children EJ, Elisa and Andre, in addition to producers Jordan Fudge, Jeremy Allen, Bryn Mooser, Christina McLarty Arquette, Rafael Marmor, Christopher Leggett, John Terzian, Brian Toll, Christina Francis, Zoë Morrison, David Arquette, Kathryn Everett, Dirk Westervelt, Monique Zavistovski, Scott Falconer and Andre Cleveland.
They Call Me Magic will offer "a rare glimpse into the incredible real-life story of Johnson, who left his mark on history through his work — both on and off the court — and continues to impact our culture today."
With unprecedented access, the docuseries explores Magic's remarkable journey from being the face of the Los Angeles Lakers and cementing himself as an all-time NBA legend, to changing the conversation around HIV, and transforming into a successful entrepreneur and community activist. From his humble beginnings in Lansing, Michigan to becoming the global force he is today, "They Call Me Magic" charts the cinematic life of one of the biggest cultural icons of our era. The highly anticipated documentary event series explores the remarkable accomplishments and global impact of Johnson's life, both on and off the court.
They Call Me Magic is the latest in a growing collection of must-watch TV shows and movies that make Apple TV+ some of the best value in streaming right now — especially at a time where Disney+ and Netflix continue to hike prices. It's also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
If you want to enjoy They Call Me Magic in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
