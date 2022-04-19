Apple TV+ has celebrated the world premiere of the upcoming docuseries They Call Me Magic, a show that will make its debut on-screen on May 22.

The Apple TV+ event saw Magic Johnson and a raft of stars take to the red carpet including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwyane Wade, and more.

Attendees at the red carpet premiere included Earvin "Magic" Johnson, contributors Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Samuel L. Jackson ("The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey"), Dwyane Wade, Paul Westhead, Stephen A. Smith, as well as special guests including Stevie Wonder, Patricia Arquette ("Severance"), Rosanna Arquette, Courtney B. Vance, Don Cheadle (director/executive producer, "The Big Cigar"), Gabrielle Union ("Truth Be Told"), Tina Knowles-Lawson, and more, alongside Magic's wife Cookie and children EJ, Elisa and Andre, in addition to producers Jordan Fudge, Jeremy Allen, Bryn Mooser, Christina McLarty Arquette, Rafael Marmor, Christopher Leggett, John Terzian, Brian Toll, Christina Francis, Zoë Morrison, David Arquette, Kathryn Everett, Dirk Westervelt, Monique Zavistovski, Scott Falconer and Andre Cleveland.

They Call Me Magic will offer "a rare glimpse into the incredible real-life story of Johnson, who left his mark on history through his work — both on and off the court — and continues to impact our culture today."