When They Call Me Magic, a docuseries about Magic Johnson, premieres later this month, it'll do so on Apple TV+. But it could have landed on NBC instead, says the former Basketball player.

Speaking in a lengthy interview with Variety, Johnson went into more detail about how the documentary series came about. We already knew that the popularity of Michael Jordan's The last Dance over on Netflix was a factor in They Call Me Magic being made. But now we know that Apple TV+ almost wasn't the series' home.

Johnson says that NBC was the outfit that was "serious" about making it happen — that was until Apple TV+ came calling.