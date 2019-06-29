Everyone uses their phone, but for some of us, our phones are our lifeline because they allow us to respond to urgent business calls and emails. Thus, many of us obsessively maintain a full charge on our phone. However, our phones aren’t meant to be at 100% battery all day, and maintaining a maximum charge is detrimental to their long-term battery life. That’s why you need a charging cable that will prolong your battery health, and this $28 Charby Sense cable fits the bill.

The Charby Sense is a smart charging cable that can detect when your phone is at a full charge or not. Once you reach a full charge, the Charby Sense will automatically stop charging to prolong your phone’s battery life. Additionally, the Charby Sense acts as a quick charger when connected to your laptop; by using Qualcomm QC 3.0, you can charge your phone twice as fast with the click of a button, and the Charby Sense’s LED indicator will let you know when the quick charge is enabled. Finally, the Charby Sense features durable cable sleeving to ensure a longer lifespan than your standard rubber and plastic cables.

Believe it or not, keeping your phone fully charged is counterintuitive to its overall battery health, but the Charby Sense will help you maintain your phone's optimal battery life without impacting its longevity for just $28, or 28% off.