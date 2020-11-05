Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit changes up Nintendo's classic racing game by bringing the racetrack and karts into the real world. Up to four players can race against each other. Thing is, if you want to play against real people and not just the virtual opponents in the game, each player will need to have their own Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite and their own kart. As you can imagine, this can get pretty expensive. But is it worth buying more than one Mario Kart Live kart in order to play multiplayer? That really depends on who you are and how you like to play. Here are some things to consider to help you determine whether or not it's worth buying multiple Mario Kart Live cars. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday

Do you need multiple cars to enjoy Mario Kart Live?

Not necessarily. As I said in my Mario Kart Live review, this is a novelty game best shared with others. But that doesn't mean you need multiple cars. During part of my testing, I took turns sharing one car with other people in my home. Each person was allowed to play through one race and then it was the next person's turn. As long as people are patient and willing to wait, you can have plenty of fun with only one RC car. If you do want to share one remote control car with multiple people, I suggest playing with the Switch docked to your TV so everyone can see what's happening within the game. Those who aren't playing can work together creating the track for the person who's at the wheel (so to speak). Fun with multiple cars I also tested the game when a second Mario Kart Live RC car was present. My husband and I played against each other and we were cackling and trash-talking each other within minutes. The biggest change with having multiple cars is that it makes it so you're actually in a competitive race against another human being instead of just racing against the software. If you think this looks fun and are willing to spend the money, it can really provide an exciting multiplayer experience for everyone that plays. Should I buy multiple Mario Kart Live cars? Consider the cost

As I said before, each player will need their own Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite and their own Mario or Luigi RC car. If you've already got multiple Switch consoles in your house this will feel a little more feasible. However, purchasing more gaming systems just to play this game will run you at least $300 a pop. With how difficult it's been to get ahold of the Nintendo Switch during 2020, it could cost you even more. Then of course, the karts sell for $100 each. That's rather expensive if you're wanting to get multiple cars for your home. If that's way out of your budget then an alternative would be to get a Nintendo Switch racing game that everyone can enjoy from the same gaming system. Should I buy multiple Mario Kart Live cars? Space requirements

You really ought to have at least a 10-by-12-foot hardfloor playing area if you're hoping to host Mario Kart Live races in your home. The cars work best on hardfloors and low-pile carpets or rugs. However, they can easily get stuck on medium to high-pile fibers and make races frustrating. Not to mention, the local WiFi signal can easily get interrupted by walls and large objects in your home, so you need a large and open playing space. What about playing outside? Nintendo says you should not play Mario Kart Live outside. This is likely because the karts can get damaged if dirt, mud, water, grass, or dust gets inside the wheels or main body of the RC car. However, it might be safe to play on a clean hard surface like a driveway or a tennis court if that's available to you. Just remember to play carefully and consider the risks. Who will get the most out of Mario Kart Live?

Since this is such an expensive purchase, it's good to consider whether or not you'll get hours and hours of fun out of it, or if it will be a novelty experience that you just end up throwing in the closet after one or two uses. You should buy multiple Mario Kart Live sets if... You love building things : Friends and families who love to build, whether that be with blocks, LEGOs, or other projects, will have more fun setting up interesting courses for others to try out. I highly recommend creating racetrack boundaries with things like blocks, cones, and other objects.

: Friends and families who love to build, whether that be with blocks, LEGOs, or other projects, will have more fun setting up interesting courses for others to try out. I highly recommend creating racetrack boundaries with things like blocks, cones, and other objects. You're an RC car enthusiast : If people in your family already love playing with remote control racecars then this will definitely be something you'll want to whip out frequently.

: If people in your family already love playing with remote control racecars then this will definitely be something you'll want to whip out frequently. You frequently have get-togethers : If it's common for you to have family or friends over for special parties, then having multiple Mario Kart Live Mario and Luigi sets will be a fun activity to whip out for everyone.

: If it's common for you to have family or friends over for special parties, then having multiple Mario Kart Live Mario and Luigi sets will be a fun activity to whip out for everyone. You're a collector of all things Nintendo: Mario Kart Live is seriously one of the biggest examples of Nintendo being Nintendo. If you're an avid collector then you really ought to pick up both the Mario and the Luigi set. You should not buy multiple Mario Kart Live sets if... You don't have the space : It can be hard setting up a decent track unless you have a large open space to work with. If you're forced to create a small playing area, then you'll really only be able to create one type of track. Additionally, if the course is too small, it will likely get frustrating for multiple people to take tight turns.

: It can be hard setting up a decent track unless you have a large open space to work with. If you're forced to create a small playing area, then you'll really only be able to create one type of track. Additionally, if the course is too small, it will likely get frustrating for multiple people to take tight turns. You don't like the idea of creating your own racetrack: Half of the fun with Mario Kart Live is setting up new courses for you and your friends to run through. If the track creation process doesn't sound appealing then maybe you should just stick to playing the traditional Mario Kart 8 Deluxe racer for Nintendo Switch.