Apple TV+ has reportedly signed former Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau for the upcoming show The Last Thing He Told Me. Coster-Waldau played Jaime Lannister in the hugely popular HBO show.

Variety reports that Coster-Waldau has joined the Apple TV+ show that will also star Jennifer Garner and is based on the Laura Dave novel by the same name.

The show follows Hannah (Garner), a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Rice) while searching for the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Coster-Waldau will star as Owen, Hannah's husband.

Dave will be in charge of adapting the book for the screen alongside co-creator, and husband, Josh Singer. The pair will also serve as executive producers on the project.

While no release window for The Last Thing He Told Me has been shared so far, the show is already shaping up to be a promising one for Apple TV+. Once it does arrive people will of course need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch but those who already pay for other services like Apple Music should check out the Apple One bundle, too. It's possible that some money could be saved along the way.

