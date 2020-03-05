According to people on Twitter and YouTube, spotted by 9to5Mac , they were able to add their Banregio cards to the Wallet app after they changed their iPhone's region to one that already supports Apple Pay. The card was added, but it couldn't be verified by the bank because the service isn't yet live.

That's promising news for those who bank with Banregio, but everyone else appears to be out of luck. Those trying to add cards from other banks were unsuccessful.

Apple Pay continues to expand to ever more countries, with Mexico still one of the odd ones out. This news likely means that Banregio will be gaining support soon, although it's impossible to say when that will be.

