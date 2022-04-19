Apple TV+ has reportedly signed three more names for the upcoming comedy series Shrinking. Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell are all said to have signed on for the show's first 10-episode season.

The three stars will join existing talent that already includes Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams and Christa Miller, reports Deadline. Jason Segel will also star while serving as write and executive producer on the show.

Ted Lasso recruits Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein will also be involved in what is shaping up to be another must-watch Apple TV+ show.

Written and executive produced by Segel, Ted Lasso co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence and Ted Lasso star, writer and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein, the 10-episode Shrinking follows Jimmy (Segel), a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives…including his own.

Deadline reports that all three stars now have their characters locked in.

Urie will play Brian, Jimmy's eternally optimistic best friend, who also happens to be a lawyer. Tennie plays Sean, a young military veteran who has recently come under Jimmy's care. Sean is a gentle giant with severe PTSD from his time in the service, and a strained relationship with his family due to his anger management issues. Maxwell portrays Alice, Jimmy's daughter. She's a very together kid who does well in school, however, life hasn't been easy for her — especially since her dad is emotionally unavailable.

Timescales on when we can expect the new show to air on Apple TV+ haven't yet been shared but you'll need to be a subscriber in order to watch. Priced at $4.99 per month on its own and available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, Apple TV+ might just be some of the best streaming value you're likely to find right now.

If you want to enjoy Shrinking or indeed any other Apple TV+ content in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.