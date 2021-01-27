What you need to know
- Nintendo has announced a Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch bundle to be released in Europe on March 26th.
- The bundle will include a digital code for Monster Hunter Rise, Deluxe Kit DLC and bonus content.
- A Monster Hunter Rise-themed Nintendo Switch Pro Controller will also be released alongside the console and game.
- It is unknown whether the Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise edition will be made available in North America.
Monster Hunter Rise fans in Europe and Australia can rest assured that they will be given the chance to pre-order and purchase their very on Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch. Nintendo of Europe announced that the system, alongside a Monster Hunter Rise Pro Controller will release alongside Monster Hunter Rise on March 26th.
The console and controller were announced by Nintendo of Japan for Japanese audiences earlier today (via Nintendo) and are beginning to roll out across European retail storefronts. The Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter edition bundle will include a digital code for Monster Hunter Rise as well as the Deluxe Kit downloadable content and additional bonus content.
Amiibo fans need not fear, as a dazzling trio of Monster Hunter Rise amiibo will also be making their way to store shelves. The Monster Hunter Rise demo has been the subject of much discussion across the internet, setting Monster Hunter Rise up to be one of the best Nintendo Switch games when it releases on March 26th, 2021.
Rise and hunt
Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition
Hunt monsters in style!
This special themed Nintendo Switch is perfect for any Monster Hunter Rise fan, with it's sleek black-and-gold design. Play games and slay gigantic monsters anywhere, on the go or at home with the Nintendo Switch.
