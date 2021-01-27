Monster Hunter Rise fans in Europe and Australia can rest assured that they will be given the chance to pre-order and purchase their very on Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch. Nintendo of Europe announced that the system, alongside a Monster Hunter Rise Pro Controller will release alongside Monster Hunter Rise on March 26th.

This Monster Hunter Rise #NintendoSwitch bundle (includes download code for #MHRise + Deluxe Kit DLC + bonus content) will be available on 26/03, alongside this special edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. pic.twitter.com/38qm3qPZF0 — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) January 27, 2021

The console and controller were announced by Nintendo of Japan for Japanese audiences earlier today (via Nintendo) and are beginning to roll out across European retail storefronts. The Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter edition bundle will include a digital code for Monster Hunter Rise as well as the Deluxe Kit downloadable content and additional bonus content.

Amiibo fans need not fear, as a dazzling trio of Monster Hunter Rise amiibo will also be making their way to store shelves. The Monster Hunter Rise demo has been the subject of much discussion across the internet, setting Monster Hunter Rise up to be one of the best Nintendo Switch games when it releases on March 26th, 2021.