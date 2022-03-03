Monument Valley 2+ is coming to Apple Arcade on March 11

Apple is bringing the popular Monument Valley 2 to Apple Arcade on March 11, the company has confirmed.

Dubbed Monument Valley 2+, the ustwo games title will be part of Apple Arcade and is now available for pre-order in the App Store. The game is a re-release of a title that has proven hugely popular and is itself the sequel to a Game of the Year winner — from 2014 if you were wondering!

The Monument Valley 2 release comes a week after Shadow Blade+ and a week before Alto's Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain also makes its debut. All three games are heavy hitters for Apple Arcade and are well worth a download.

✨ Launching This March ✨



Get ready for Monument Valley 2+, Alto's Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain, Shadow Blade+, and more.



Coming soon: https://t.co/WikP87Tgik pic.twitter.com/gfjoSf4SmH — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) March 2, 2022

In terms of this release, Monument Valley 2+ will be playable on iPhone and iPad and is a standalone game — you don't need to have played the original Monument Valley in order to enjoy this release. However, that game is also available in Apple Arcade so why don't you play that whole you wait for March 11 to roll around?

You will of course need an Apple Arcade subscription to play any of these games, but priced at $4.99 per month it's great value. Apple Arcade is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.

Unfortunately, Monument Valley 2+ doesn't have game controller support — but if you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.