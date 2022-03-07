When the iPhone 12 launched with MagSafe, I underestimated the use cases for such a feature. I mean, when it debuted, we basically had just the Apple MagSafe Charger and MagSafe wallets, which I don't particularly care for. But ever since I began using accessories like the MagSafe PopSocket and battery packs, it's become one of those things I can't live without. A brand known for its power accessories, mophie just released a new portable iPhone stand that uses MagSafe to hold your phone up. And since it's portable, it folds up into a slim package that is easy to bring with you anywhere. Is this little stand worth the money? Let's find out.

mophie Portable Magnetic Stand: Price and availability

The mophie Portable Magnetic Stand is available direct from mophie or at the Apple Store, both in person and online. It only comes in one color: black. The retail cost is $40. mophie Portable Magnetic Stand: Slim and compact with a strong magnetic hold

While mophie is a brand that you associate with charging and power bank accessories, it seems that the brand is branching out to non-power products. The mophie Portable Magnetic Stand is pretty much self-explanatory: it's a foldable stand with magnets to hold up your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. Unlike the rest of mophie's products, this one does not provide power to charge your device.

The mophie Portable Magnetic Stand is shaped like a long pill, and there is a metal hinge in the middle that allows it to fold in half. It does feel stiff when trying to fold it, though this may improve over time as you "break it in." The exterior of the mophie Portable Magnetic Stand is wrapped in a premium fabric material that feels like waxed canvas, and there's a small leather patch sewn in with the mophie logo. The interior has a softer, velvety material that is nice to touch. This stand is slim and compact, and the magnetic puck has a strong hold on your device. Since this is a MagSafe stand, there is a magnetic puck located on the top, which also has the mophie logo in the center. It has a strong and secure hold on your compatible iPhone, whether you're also using one of the best MagSafe-compatible cases. It also works with your iPhone in both portrait and landscape orientation, making it perfect for FaceTime video calls or just watching a movie. The stiff fabric material has a crease that indicates where you can adjust the viewing angle to suit your needs.

When you're done, just pull your iPhone off of the magnetic puck. Since it does have quite a strong hold and there's no heft at the base, you will need to pull your phone off using two hands. Then just fold it up and stash it away in your tech bag or purse, and carry this portable little stand wherever you go! mophie Portable Magnetic Stand: Wobble wobble

While the mophie Portable Magnetic Stand is designed for portability and convenience, there are some flaws that I noticed while testing the product. For one, because it's made from fabric, it is very wobbly. This means that if you plan to poke and prod around on your iPhone while it's attached to the stand, get ready for a lot of wobble as you do so. This could be due to the heft of the iPhone 13 Pro that I have, but it's just something I've observed while trying it out. Another thing I've noticed is that the stand feels very stiff when you first receive it. While it does seem like it gets a little better over time as you open and close the stand, it still doesn't quite sit right with me. This may be a personal preference kind of thing, however. Because of the fabric material, the stand itself wobbles quite a bit. I also noticed that when I fully opened the stand all the way, meaning having it flat, a piece from the metal hinge popped out after two attempts. I was able to put it back in place and it hasn't happened since, but for something that is marketed as "premium," having a piece pop out from just opening has the opposite feeling. Lastly, this isn't the most affordable stand around. However, mophie usually charges a premium for its products, and this portable stand is no exception, despite the fact that it doesn't charge your iPhone. Honestly, I'm a little disappointed with the mophie Portable Magnetic Stand. I like mophie for its power accessories, but this one is definitely not one of its best products. mophie Portable Magnetic Stand: Competition

There are plenty of great MagSafe accessories out there, including stands. If you want a MagSafe stand that can also act as a tripod or short selfie stick, then check out the STM MagPod. It also offers a large variety of angles and positions, and while it may not be as compact as the mophie Portable Magnetic Stand, it's still pretty small. It should be able to fit into a backpack or something similar, and it works out as a decent enough photography tool if you're in a pinch. For those who want a stand that also acts as a wallet and even a phone grip in a pinch, then consider the MOFT MagSafe Snap-On Phone Stand and Wallet. This can hold between 3-4 cards, and it folds out into a stand for portrait or landscape orientation too. mophie Portable Magnetic Stand: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want a portable stand with MagSafe

You watch a lot of video or do video calls a lot on iPhone You shouldn't buy this if... You want something more stable

You prefer something less expensive

You don't have a MagSafe compatible device The mophie Portable Magnetic Stand is good if you have been looking for just that: a portable stand for your iPhone with MagSafe. It folds up into a nice, compact size to fit in most bags, and it has a strong magnetic hold on your iPhone. Plus, since you can have your phone in either portrait or landscape mode, it's great for video calls or just watching movies. 3 out of 5 However, because of the fabric material used, the mophie Portable Magnetic Stand is quite wobbly, at least with the iPhone 13 Pro (I'd imagine it's even worse with a Max device). It doesn't feel as stable as other options out there, and it's pretty stiff when opening it up. I also had some quality issues with my unit, like the end piece on the hinge popping out when fully opening the stand. Considering the price tag and how this is marketed as "premium," it honestly doesn't feel like a quality product, especially from mophie. Plus, it is simply a MagSafe stand, with no charging capabilities, so if that's what you're looking for, then consider these great MagSafe charging stands instead.