Apple's App Store drew consumer spending of $18 billion in consumer spending, according to a new report from App Annie.

As reported by TechCrunch:

Mobile usage continues to remain high amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted social distancing measures and lockdown policies, and has pushed consumers to connect online for work, school and socializing. This, in turn, has helped drive record spending in apps during the quarter, as well as a huge surge in time spent in apps. According to a new report from App Annie, consumers in the third quarter downloaded 33 billion new apps globally and spent a record $28 billion in apps — up 20% year-over-year. They also spent more than 180 billion collective hours each month of July, August and September 2020 using apps, an increase of 25% year-over-year.

Specifically, regarding iOS, the report states iOS drew 9 billion downloads in the quarter, 20% more than last year. Spend grew accordingly by roughly the same margin to some $18 billion. The news reflects similar research from last week which estimated Apple's Q3 App Store revenue to be in the region of $19 billion. From that report:

Specifically, regarding the App Store, Sensor Tower says that App Store revenue rose to $19B in the quarter, a 31% increase on Q3 of 2019. That means that Apple's App Store earned nearly twice the revenue of Google Play. As you might expect, TikTok was the highest-earning non-gaming app on iOS in the quarter, despite a looming ban in the U.S. Spending on the app reportedly grew 800% year-on-year.

The news follows harsh criticism from a former App Store head over Apple's "arbitrary" rules and guidelines.