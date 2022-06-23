What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has reportedly signed an overall deal with Mimi Leder.
- Leder was responsible for directing some episodes of The Morning Show.
- The director is also serving as executive producer on the show.
Apple TV+ has reportedly signed an overall deal with Mimi Leder, an executive producer of the hits drama The Morning Show. She was also responsible for directing a handful of the show's episodes, including the successful pilot.
Leder has now signed a multi-year with Apple TV+, Variety reports. Under that deal "Apple will have a first-look on streaming features, as well as an exclusive deal for series developed by Leder."
Leder is a 10-time Emmy nominee, most recently picking up a nomination for best directing for a drama series for helming the Season 1 finale of "The Morning Show." She has won two Emmys in her career — one as an executive producer on the hit medical procedural "ER" and another for directing "ER." She has also been nominated for her work on shows like "China Beach" and "The West Wing."
Leder is also known for work on The Leftovers and Shameless, leaving little doubt that Apple TV+ has signed a shrewd deal here.
While we obviously don't yet know what this deal will mean in terms of the content that Leder will be involved in, we do know that you're likely to need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch it. That's a $4.99 per month fee, although it's considerably cheaper than the likes of Netflix and Disney+.
Apple TV+ is also available via the Apple One subscription, a bundle that brings Apple Music and other Apple services under one roof while saving customers a few dollars along the way.
If you want to enjoy The Morning Show and other Leder projects in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
