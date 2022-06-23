Apple TV+ has reportedly signed an overall deal with Mimi Leder, an executive producer of the hits drama The Morning Show. She was also responsible for directing a handful of the show's episodes, including the successful pilot.

Leder has now signed a multi-year with Apple TV+, Variety reports. Under that deal "Apple will have a first-look on streaming features, as well as an exclusive deal for series developed by Leder."

Leder is a 10-time Emmy nominee, most recently picking up a nomination for best directing for a drama series for helming the Season 1 finale of "The Morning Show." She has won two Emmys in her career — one as an executive producer on the hit medical procedural "ER" and another for directing "ER." She has also been nominated for her work on shows like "China Beach" and "The West Wing."

Leder is also known for work on The Leftovers and Shameless, leaving little doubt that Apple TV+ has signed a shrewd deal here.