Upcoming Apple TV+ anthology series Extrapolations has reportedly signed eight new cast members including Murray Bartlett and Diane Lane.

This is the second Apple TV+ show that Bartlett has signed on for of late — he will be part of the second season of Physical, too.

Bartlett will be joined on Extrapolations by seven other stars, writes Variety.

Murray Bartlett ("The White Lotus"), Yara Shahidi ("Grown-ish," "Black-ish"), Diane Lane ("Unfaithful," "Under the Tuscan Sun"), Heather Graham ("Boogie Nights," "Wander"), Grammy Award-winner Ben Harper, Judd Hirsch ("Uncut Gems," "The Goldbergs"), Hari Nef ("Transparent," "You"), and Neska Rose ("Drama Club") have all joined the series.

Apple TV+ currently has the eight-episode series in production, the report notes. All eight episodes will be "interconnected stories that will track the worldwide battle for our mutual survival spanning the 21st century and how changes to our planet will affect love, faith, work and family."

We don't yet know when we can expect Extrapolations to be available to stream but the only real question is how many other Apple TV+ shows Bartlett will be in by the time it will be ready to air.

