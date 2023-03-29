Apple Music Dolby Atmos now works with Spatial Audio Sonos products like the new Era 300

A new update to Sonos S2 software brings Apple Music Dolby Atmos playback to Sonos products that support Spatial Audio.

In Sonos S2 15.2 (opens in new tab), Apple Music has been added to the supported music services that offer Dolby Atmos Music on Sonos speakers. Apple's music streaming service joins Amazon Music to offer the audio option to Sonos Arc, Arc SL, Beam (Gen 2), and the brand-new Era 300.

Last month, the Sonos Era 300 was announced alongside its smaller sibling, the Era 100. The new smart speaker offers a classy new design that puts Spatial Audio at the forefront and looks to compete directly with Apple's HomePod.

The HomePod Killer?

The Sonos Era 300 is available now from the Sonos website and will set you back $449. Designed with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos in mind, the Era 300 has an upward-firing tweeter supported by twin woofers and a pair of ‘custom drivers’ facing out to the side.

By adding Apple Music's Dolby Atmos support, the new smart speaker is an option worth considering for music lovers who are in the market for one. The Era 300 uses Alexa over Siri, although some may prefer to use Amazon's voice assistant over Apple's trusty sidekick. You can turn off the smart assistant features for those who don't want Amazon listening in on your home.

The updates to Sonos S2 come as a major compatibility addition for those who purchased the Sonos Era 300 when it went on sale on March 28. Sonos had hinted at Apple Music Dolby Atmos support, but we didn't expect to see it so soon. If the rapid updates to add support are anything to go by, then Sonos' new Spatial Audio speaker could be the best smart speaker option available at the moment. However, if you want the most seamless experience, the HomePod 2 is still the way to go.