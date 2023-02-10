Apple Music is showcasing non-Spatial Audio albums in its Spatial Audio page

When you look at Apple Music you'd have thought that you'd see all the best tracks that Apple has available in the top quality audio format with Spatial Audio. In some cases, however, some albums that Apple has put in the curated lists aren't actually spatial audio albums or tracks.

If you type in 'Spatial Audio' in search, go to the category, then select a genre, like Hip Hop, there are some albums that are incorrectly labeled as having Spatial Audio.

We've found a couple, such as Logic's album No Pressure (opens in new tab), and Paul McCartney's McCartney (2011 remaster) (opens in new tab) which feature on their genre's Spatial Audio lists. Obviously, if you're looking for Spatial Audio, you might not find what you're looking for in the spot you'd hope.

We've reached out to Apple for a response to this in the meantime.

This is a developing story and will update as we hear more.

That's not Spatial Audio...

(Image credit: Future/ iMore)

Ever since Spatial Audio was introduced in June 2021, it's become available on loads of different tracks on the Apple Music App. Getting ready for the Super Bowl, Apple has even curated a list of Spatial Audio Rihanna tracks, so that you can get ready for the Super Bowl halftime show. The lists are comprehensive and filled to the brim with great sounding Spatial Audio versions of RiRi's most famous tracks. They are, for lack of a better term, beautifully curated.

You might expect, therefore, that the same could be said of the lists of Spatial Audio albums would be the same. Except, it would seem, they are not. We haven't yet found any more albums in the list, but it's a long list to go through, so who knows what we've missed.

(Image credit: Future/ iMore)

For the tracks that are Spatial Audio enabled, they'll sound great no matter what headphones you use. But if you really want the full effect, then you'll want to get some AirPods, like the AirPods Max or the AirPods Pro 2.

The idea is to surround you with music, to make it sound like it's all around you. It does work better with some tracks than it does with others, but when it works, it's pretty spectacular.

If you can find the tracks.