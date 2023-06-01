Get ready for WWDC 2023 with this Apple Music Playlist

WWDC 2023 will kick off with an opening keynote on June 5 and we can expect there to be some pretty great music playing while we wait for things to get underway. Now, Apple Music has shared a playlist of what's sure to come.

Dubbed WWDC23 Power Up, the playlist features 25 songs from Miley Cyrus, the Jonas Brothers, Ed Sheeran, and others.

Apple Music listeners can now get themselves in the mood for Apple's big day of software and hardware unveiling while they wait for the big day to roll around.

Listen up

WWDC is always a big part of the annual Apple calendar but this year things have been turned up a notch. After years of rumors, we expect Apple to announce the Reality Pro AR/VR headset, a $3,000 headset that could be the next big thing or a rare hardware flop for the iPhone maker.

Alongside the headset, we're expecting Apple to announce the biggest MacBook Air to date. The 15-inch MacBook Air is likely to be powered by M2 Apple silicon, while talk of other Macs also being announced suggests we might finally see the Mac Pro ditch Intel for good.

In the world of software, iOS 17 is sure to be a big deal while iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and tvOS 17 are all also expected to debut. The Apple Watch's watchOS 10 update is expected to be the biggest in years, with new widgets thought to be on the horizon based on previous leaks.

Much like the Reality Pro headset, none of that software will ship immediately, however. Instead, a September or October release is likely, alongside new Apple Watch and iPhone hardware.

You can watch the WWDC 2023 opening keynote online on Monday, June 5, at 10 a.m. PT and we'll be covering all of the details right here.