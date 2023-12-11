Apple scoops Golden Globes 2024 nominations for Killers of the Flower Moon, The Morning Show, and Ted Lasso
And the nominees are...
Three Apple originals have scooped nominations for the Golden Globes 2024, including its headline new movie Killers of the Flower Moon.
The nominees for the 81st Golden Globe Awards were announced early this morning, with a trio of Apple TV Plus shows up for some prestigious prizes.
Apple's Killers of the Flower Moon, its new drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, directed by Martin Scorsese, has been nominated for seven total awards including best motion picture, drama, alongside Oppenheimer.
It was also nominated for best director, best screenplay, best actor and actress in a motion picture, drama, for Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone respectively, best supporting actor for Robert DeNiro, and best original score.
Golden Globes 2024
Apple's popular hit series The Morning Show was also nominated for best television series, Drama, while Ted Lasso was nominated for best television series, musical or comedy. And that's not all, Brie Larson was nominated for best performance by an actress, limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television for her lead role in Lessons in Chemistry, which was also nominated for best limited series. Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham was nominated for best supporting actress, television, while co-star Jason Sudeikis was nominated best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy, for his role as the title star. The Morning Show's Billy Crudup and Slow Horses' Gary Oldman were also nominated.
The winners will be announced at the Golden Globes 2024 ceremony on January 7.
