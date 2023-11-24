This OLED TV will make your Apple TV look amazing - and it's 25% off

Apple TV continues to make waves and the service that Ted Lasso and Severance built is introducing Godzilla and more sports.

Whether you're watching Silo, The Morning Show, or Mythic Quest, you'll want a big, beautiful screen to enjoy it on - and we've got just the deal.

The LG C3 Series lineup are excellent TVs, and you can get 25% off of the 42-inch model at Amazon as part of the retailer's Black Friday deals.

Where to find the best 4K TV Black Friday deals

LG has long been at the top of its game for OLED TVs, and the C3 model offered here is no different - offering a fantastic canvas that's big and bright, and notably impresses in dark scenes.

It's also got a great built-in speaker, too, meaning it sounds almost as good as it looks, and it uses AI to help analyze what you're watching to put together the best experience.

Get this amazing 4K TV at 25% off

Aside from using it as an Apple TV 4K display, this LG OLED will also be great for playing Apple Arcade games on the system, too.

If 42 inches isn't a big enough display, too, Amazon is offering discounts on larger models, too - including 25% off of the 83-inch version.