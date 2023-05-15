Apple TV Plus has another must-watch award-winning show thanks to the BAFTAs

Apple TV Plus show Bad Sisters, has won Best Drama and Supporting Actress for Anne-Marie Duff at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards.

The dark comedy, released in August 2022, has been commissioned for a second season and is currently in pre-production.

Speaking about the BAFTA win, Jay Hunt, creative director for Apple TV Plus in Europe, said, “We are immensely grateful to BAFTA for honoring 'Bad Sisters’ this evening,”

“This inventive, darkly humorous show has captured the imagination of audiences around the world and we’re so proud of everyone involved with bringing this unique story and enthralling characters to the screen.”

Bad Sisters, created by BAFTA Television Award winner Sharon Horgan for Catastrophe, is a black comedy thriller about the Garvey sisters who plot to murder one of the character's abusive husbands.

With these wins, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have "365 wins and 1,452 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Bad Sisters is a must-watch show on Apple TV Plus

The great content on Apple TV Plus keeps on coming, with Bad Sisters now receiving multiple awards that should send those who missed it the first time around back to their televisions. One of the best shows on Apple TV Plus, Bad Sisters is "Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 100% critics score, and the series has been previously recognized by the WGA, the Critics Choice Awards, the Royal Television Society and the Irish Film and Television Awards. The Critics Choice Association Women’s Committee also granted “Bad Sisters” the newly launched Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment (SOFEE)."

If something more serious is your thing, everyone is talking about Silo, the dystopian thriller set in a terrifying vision of the future where society has moved underground. There's something for everyone on Apple TV Plus at the moment, even if Ted Lasso isn't your thing.