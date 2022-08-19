How to watch Bad Sisters, a new dark comedy series, on Apple TV+

Bad Sisters is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The first two episodes of the dark comedy series, which stars Eve Hewson, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Claes Bang, are available to stream now. Each additional episode will premiere weekly on Fridays until the series finale on Friday, October 14.

The series follows the story of a group of sisters who are under investigation by insurance agents after the mysterious death of one of the sister's husbands.

In addition to Horgan, the "Bad Sisters" ensemble cast is led by Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson as the Garvey sisters. Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab and newcomer Saise Quinn round out the ensemble cast.

How to watch Bad Sisters

Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website (opens in new tab).

In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.

