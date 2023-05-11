Apple TV Plus just blew the competition away with Silo

At this point, it's probably fair to say that Apple TV Plus hasn't struggled for a hit or two, especially in the TV show category. Its movies have done well in fits and starts, but TV shows are where it's at. And it looks like it has another winner on its hands.

With shows like For All Mankind, Severance, The Morning Show, Slow Horses, and of course Ted Lasso proving popular it looks like the next big hit is Silo. And boy are people enjoying it.

In fact, people are so interested in Silo that it's shot to the top of the streaming charts already.

Top of the tree

"Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside," Apple's description of Silo begins. "However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences." Sounds pretty good right? It gets better. "Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will."

That description, as well as a mightily-impressive trailer, has pushed Silo to the top of the JustWatch (opens in new tab) streaming chart. A spot that puts it above hits like Succession and Apple TV Plus' own Ted Lasso to name just two.

The full rundown of the top ten most popular TV shows in streaming, according to JustWatch, reads:

Silo Jury Duty Citadel Succession Yellowjackets Ted Lasso From The Diplomat White House Plumbers Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton story

You can watch Silo and all of the other Apple TV Plus content on anything with the Apple TV app installed, including the rather excellent Apple TV 4K. Don't want to spend quite so much? There are tons of Apple TV alternatives to be had for much less money, although it has to be said they aren't quite as enjoyable to use. Still, if all you want to do is watch content you can't really go wrong with any of them.