40% of NFL fans say they'd pay for Apple TV+ just to get Sunday Ticket

As rumors of Apple's interest in picking up the rights to stream NFL Sunday Ticket continue a new survey claims that 40% of NFL fans would be willing to subscribe to a streaming service just to watch games.

The news comes as both Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video are said to be keen on picking up the rights to show NFL Sunday Ticket — the rights are currently owned by DirecTV.

Price still matters

The survey, carried out by The Streamable, asked more than 2,500 NFL fans about their plans for watching Sunday Ticket with "almost half (48%) of NFL fans definitely will or are likely to subscribe to Sunday Ticket when offered by a major streaming provider."

That take-up would not only be big deal for the NFL, but the streaming service itself as well. The numbers claim that "more than 40% of those that never subscribed before say they definitely will or are likely to subscribe" to wherever NFL Sunday Ticket lands." That would mean that people would pay for Apple TV+ or Amazon Prime Video just to get their football fix.

However, price is still a consideration for people with just 26% saying that they would be willing to pay the $300 base price that is currently required, with survey respondents suggesting a price between $150 and $200 would be a better option for them.

Subscribers to Apple TV+ would also benefit from a raft of TV shows, movies, and documentaries including the ever-popular Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and Severance. They'd also have access to Friday Night Baseball, too, with NFL Sunday Ticket potentially the next addition to the roster.

