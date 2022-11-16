Apple and Major League Soccer reveal the price and launch date of MLS Season Pass

Apple and MLS have officially unveiled the details and launch date of their new, exclusive subscription service.

In a press release, the two companies unveiled MLS Season Pass, a new streaming service that will be exclusive to the Apple TV app. In addition to going into the details of the new service, they also revealed that it will officially launch on February 1, 2023.

Apple says the service will be available in "over 100 countries and regions that feature every live MLS regular-season match, the entire playoffs, and the Leagues Cup, all with no blackouts."

But how much does it cost?

Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services, said that "there isn't a more perfect time to introduce MLS Season Pass, coming off the heels of the most dramatic MLS Cup in history and with MLS as the fastest-growing soccer league in the world. We're counting down the days to February 2023 when fans everywhere can enjoy MLS Season Pass on billions of devices — all with no blackouts."

Don Garber, MLS's commissioner, also said that "we could not be more excited to bring our fans MLS Season Pass, a new home for all MLS matches and a wide variety of league and club content they can't get anywhere else. We have the most engaged and passionate fans in sports, and now they'll have every match everywhere with MLS Season Pass."

The press release also revealed the price. Apple says that customers can subscribe to MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app for $14.99 per month during the season or $99 per season. If you are an Apple TV Plus subscriber, you'll get a special price of $12.99 per month or $79 per season.

The service launch is another big win for Apple in the sports industry. The company already has an agreement to run Friday Night Baseball with Major League Baseball. In addition, it is currently negotiating to try and acquire the rights to Sunday Ticket with the National Football League.

You can learn more about the upcoming streaming service in the press release. (opens in new tab)