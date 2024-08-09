Here's the only way we'll get Ted Lasso season 4

Are you impatiently waiting for the return of AFC Richmond? Unfortunately, you won’t be seeing everyone’s favorite London-based soccer team in the Premier League this season but there’s still hope for a Ted Lasso season 4 appearance on Apple TV Plus.

Speaking to the entertainment outlet Collider, the show’s co-creator Bill Lawrence said all future projects related to the Ted Lasso character are on hold until Jason Sudeikis wants to get involved again.

Lawrence said, “Whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it…Not only is he the star, he’s the head writer, and he’s also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children. It’s a big deal. So, as a fan, if someone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna happen again,’ I’ll go nuts. As a partner, I’m down for whatever he wants to do.”

So it sounds like Ted Lasso’s co-creator is on board, now fans just need to wait for the man himself to give the green light and get back on the field.

Ted Lasso season 4?

Ted Lasso is one of the best shows on Apple TV Plus. It ended in 2023 after an emotionally charged season 3 finale. The show follows Lasso as he makes the jump from College football in the U.S. to soccer in England, navigating a new sport, new teammates, and his personal life all at the same time.

The show received huge accolades including 11 Primetime Emmy Awards and a record-breaking 61 nominations. Ted Lasso is one of, if not the, biggest success of Apple’s streaming endeavors so far — another season could be the best trick up Apple’s metaphorical sleeve.

Apple TV Plus continues to push its excellent sporting content including the return of Friday Night Baseball next month, but for all the Ted Lasso fans nothing will quite scratch the itch until Ted and Coach Beard reunite once more.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Apple TV 4K | From $129 at Apple For the best Apple TV Plus experience, Apple's own digital streaming box is the best choice, thanks to a great user interface, built-in Siri support, and a fantastic look.