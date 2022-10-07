Apple teases the official trailer for Selena Gomez documentary

Apple TV+ has announced when the official trailer for Selena Gomez's will drop.

The company and Gomez took to Twitter today to announce that the trailer for Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me will debut on Monday, October 10.

Mark your calendars for Monday to watch the Official Trailer for Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. #MyMindAndMe https://t.co/zzUTv8YafY pic.twitter.com/t8nVnmCmb9October 7, 2022 See more

The documentary, which will be directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, will follow six years of the singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur, and activist's career. Keshishian had previously directed Madonna: Truth or Dare, "one of the most influential films of its genre."

"After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light."

The project marks the second time that Apple has worked with Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films. The companies had previously worked together on Emmy Award-nominated documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

When will Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me premiere?

Today's announcement has also revealed that the documentary will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 4.

"As a recording artist, Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music. This year, she received a Grammy nomination for her first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination for her role in the critically-acclaimed series “Only Murders in the Building,” in which she stars opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short."

In order to watch the documentary, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 4. If you want to enjoy the movie in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the best TVs for Apple TV.