Apple TV 4K back at cheapest price ever in Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

The Apple TV 4K is one of the best streaming boxes around - a small, unassuming black plastic box with an apple logo on the top and an HDMI port on the back, it blends into many a TV bench and living room. At the moment, the Apple TV 4K is back at its lowest-ever price in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, with a nice $70 saving. You'll find the 32GB version for $109, and the 64GB version is $129.

Check out the full Prime Early Access sale at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple TV 4K $70 off

(opens in new tab) Apple TV 4K 32GB | $179 now $109 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're looking for the best way to watch Apple TV+ then you just might have found it. It's got excellent surround sound support, as well as some HDR and Dolby Vision. Remember, however, that we said the best rather than the cheapest. The Apple TV is one of the more expensive TV streamers, costing, in some cases, $200 full price. This Amazon Prime Early Access deal doesn't necessarily make it 'cheap', but it certainly makes the most powerful streamer we've seen a whole lot more affordable. If you need a little more storage in your streaming box then you'll also find a deal on the 64GB model - it is $129 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Apple TV+ is moving up in the world, and if you want to watch something like Severance in the highest quality possible, you're unlikely to find better options than the Apple TV 4K. The HDMI port on the back pumps out delicious 4K resolution footage, with support for HDR and Dolby Vision, as well as Dolby Atmos. The remote is a lovely little slab of aluminum covered with buttons, and the UI is simple and easy to use. This Amazon Prime Early Access Sale matches the Apple TV 4Ks previous price, so you know you're getting a solid deal.

We also know where to find the best deals on a range of Apple products, like the best Apple Watch Deals and the best MacBook Air Deals, too - and stick around on iMore to see the best deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. We're tracking all the best prices to make sure that you can save some money in the run-up to the holidays.