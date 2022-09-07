Apple TV+ is gaining while everyone else is losing

Watching the growth of Apple TV+ is like watching the tortoise and the hare and Apple TV+, if you haven't guessed it, is the tortoise.

JustWatch, a streaming service aggregator, put out a new report that looked at the market share between the dominant streaming services over the course of the last two years...ish. The report looked at market share development starting in January 2021 and through August of this year. The results show what we have generally known about the current state of streaming: everyone is losing subscribers — except for Apple?

According to the report, while Netflix still reigned as the number one service (it was actually recently speculated that Disney+ passed it), it dropped from around 33% to 27% market share over the last two years. Amazon Prime Video saw a similar decline from around 30% to 24%.

While both Disney+ and HBO Max grew over the last two years, they each saw a recent decline since around June of this year. Disney+ ended August with around 18% market share while HBO Max came in with around 7%.

While other streaming services saw steady or recent declines, little old Apple TV+ has seen a steady, while slow, overall growth over the last two years. According to the data, the streaming service has finally cracked a 6% market share, putting it within passing distance of HBO Max if both continue on their current trends.

Apple TV+ market share (Image credit: 9to5Mac)

Could we see an Apple TV+ announcement tomorrow?

Apple is hosting its "Far Out" event tomorrow. At the special event, the company is expected to announce the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Pro, and AirPods Pro 2.

Could we also see an announcement for Apple TV+? It's always possible, especially since Apple continues to focus more on services. However, services usually get more time to shine at the company's occasional spring event.

We're hours away though so, whatever happens, we don't have long to wait!