Apple TV Plus flop Ghosted still beat Succession in this popularity contest

For a movie one iMore writer called "neither funny nor particularly exciting," Apple TV Plus and Skydance project Ghosted sure seems to be proving popular.

The movie stars Ana de Armas and Chris Evans and has shot to the top of the streaming charts since its Apple TV Plus premiere just a week ago.

In fact, the much-hated movie has proven so popular that it even beat out HBO's Succession.

Some big names ghosted by Ghosted

Succession wasn't the only big name to find itself below Ghosted in the Reelgood Top 10 (opens in new tab) streaming chart for the week of April 20, either. Ghosted found itself in third behind Netflix duo Beef and The Diplomat. But there were plenty of shows and movies trailing in its wake.

Those included Cocaine Bear, The Mandalorian, and Scream VI, not to mention The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die.

Of course, whether anyone who watched Ghosted actually liked it or not is another matter. The movie currently boasts a 28% Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) score, so there's that.

Ghosted certainly sounds promising at the very least. "Salt-of-the-earth Cole falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie — but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent," Apple TV Plus says. "Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world."

What's not to like? Well, everything apparently. But that isn't stopping people from wanting to watch it.

The act of actually doing that is super easy of course. Apple TV Plus is available to watch on almost anything and if you're looking for a cheaper way to do it there are plenty of options. The Apple TV 4K might be the best way, but there are plenty of Apple TV alternatives to be had if you want to save some money.

Maybe save some time and watch something other than Ghosted while you're at it.