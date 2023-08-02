Apple TV Plus gets its wings as Air Canada adds its shows to in-flight entertainment
Now you can watch Hijack while you're in the air.
Fans of Severance, Ted Lasso, and other Apple TV Plus content are able to catch up on their favorite shows and movies while in the air starting today — so long as their plane has the Air Canada logo on the side.
The news is that Air Canada customers will be able to watch more than 2,500 hours of movies, TV shows, podcasts, and other content from a range of providers with Apple TV Plus now joining the mix.
The move follows Air Canada's signing of a similar deal with Mattel which brings even more content to those in the air.
Come fly with me...
Air Canada announced the move via press release, with iPhone in Canada being the first to report the news.
"Air Canada today announced the expansion of its award-winning in-flight entertainment with the addition of exclusive Apple TV+ original programming beginning Aug. 1, 2023," the company announced.
"The partnership marks Air Canada's latest investment in the customer experience, adding critically acclaimed original programs including Ted Lasso, Bad Sisters, Severance, Foundation, and many more for its global customers."
This deal also means that Air Canada is now the second airline globally to add support for Apple TV Plus content while in the air. American Airlines added support for Apple's streaming service way back in 2020 and has been offering access to content ever since.
As for watching Apple TV Plus on the ground, the Apple TV 4K is the best option. There are tons of Apple TV alternatives out there as well, while your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and just about any smart TV also has support for the Apple TV app.
There is of course plenty of Apple TV content to watch right now and more is always on its way, too. It doesn't have the same library as a Netflix or a Disney Plus, but it's getting there.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Most Popular
By Daryl Baxter