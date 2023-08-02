Apple TV Plus gets its wings as Air Canada adds its shows to in-flight entertainment

Fans of Severance, Ted Lasso, and other Apple TV Plus content are able to catch up on their favorite shows and movies while in the air starting today — so long as their plane has the Air Canada logo on the side.

The news is that Air Canada customers will be able to watch more than 2,500 hours of movies, TV shows, podcasts, and other content from a range of providers with Apple TV Plus now joining the mix.

The move follows Air Canada's signing of a similar deal with Mattel which brings even more content to those in the air.

Come fly with me...

Air Canada announced the move via press release, with iPhone in Canada being the first to report the news.

"Air Canada today announced the expansion of its award-winning in-flight entertainment with the addition of exclusive Apple TV+ original programming beginning Aug. 1, 2023," the company announced.

"The partnership marks Air Canada's latest investment in the customer experience, adding critically acclaimed original programs including Ted Lasso, Bad Sisters, Severance, Foundation, and many more for its global customers."

This deal also means that Air Canada is now the second airline globally to add support for Apple TV Plus content while in the air. American Airlines added support for Apple's streaming service way back in 2020 and has been offering access to content ever since.

As for watching Apple TV Plus on the ground, the Apple TV 4K is the best option. There are tons of Apple TV alternatives out there as well, while your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and just about any smart TV also has support for the Apple TV app.

There is of course plenty of Apple TV content to watch right now and more is always on its way, too. It doesn't have the same library as a Netflix or a Disney Plus, but it's getting there.