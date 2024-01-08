Apple TV Plus hit Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone wins an iconic Best Performance Golden Globe
It's another gong for Apple TV Plus.
Apple TV Plus is no stranger to picking up an award or two but the latest is more notable than most, and it's for a movie that you can't even watch yet.
Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon has already done its stint at the cinema which was enough to put it on the docket for a number of awards, and sure enough, it's starting to pick some up. This one is particularly notable with Star Lilly Gladstone becoming the first Indigenous actress to win Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Killers of the Flower Moon has been picking up buzz for some time now and has been hailed as a masterpiece by some. You'll be able to see what all the fuss is about for yourself when the movie reaches the Apple TV Plus streaming service on January 12.
A must-watch movie
Apple confirmed the news in a press release in which it also noted that the movie "has been honored as the Best Film of the Year by the National Board of Review, received 12 Critics Choice Award nominations and seven Golden Globe Award nominations, as well as being named to the American Film Institute's list of Motion Pictures of the Year." So in hindsight it's perhaps fair to say that the movie has picked up more than a buzz.
The movie is based on David Grann's bestselling book by the same name and is set in 1920s Oklahoma. The story is about the serial murder of members of the oil-rich Osage Nation, crimes that went on to become known as the Reign of Terror.
Alongside Gladstone, the movie features plenty of big names including Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro to name just two.
More from iMore
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
No, Jason Sudeikis did not just confirm Ted Lasso season 4 but he and Brendan Hunt confirmed the writing team plan to get together potentially for 'one more last time'
With ads and steep prices plaguing Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, Apple TV Plus is fast becoming the one true streaming service that can't be beat
Most Popular
By Tammy Rogers
By Tammy Rogers
By Daryl Baxter