Apple TV Plus hit Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone wins an iconic Best Performance Golden Globe

Apple TV Plus is no stranger to picking up an award or two but the latest is more notable than most, and it's for a movie that you can't even watch yet.

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon has already done its stint at the cinema which was enough to put it on the docket for a number of awards, and sure enough, it's starting to pick some up. This one is particularly notable with Star Lilly Gladstone becoming the first Indigenous actress to win Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Killers of the Flower Moon has been picking up buzz for some time now and has been hailed as a masterpiece by some. You'll be able to see what all the fuss is about for yourself when the movie reaches the Apple TV Plus streaming service on January 12.

A must-watch movie

Apple confirmed the news in a press release in which it also noted that the movie "has been honored as the Best Film of the Year by the National Board of Review, received 12 Critics Choice Award nominations and seven Golden Globe Award nominations, as well as being named to the American Film Institute's list of Motion Pictures of the Year." So in hindsight it's perhaps fair to say that the movie has picked up more than a buzz.

The movie is based on David Grann's bestselling book by the same name and is set in 1920s Oklahoma. The story is about the serial murder of members of the oil-rich Osage Nation, crimes that went on to become known as the Reign of Terror.

Alongside Gladstone, the movie features plenty of big names including Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro to name just two.